Cedi Rates: Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢11.45, BoG GH¢9.79 as at October 13

Business News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana on, October 13, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 9.7871 and a selling price of 9.7969.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 9.7176 and a selling price of 9.7274. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 11.25 and sold at a rate of 11.45.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 10.8373 and a selling price of 10.8501 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.7807 and a selling price of 10.7935.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 12.00 and sold at a rate of 12.30.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 9.5005 and a selling price of 9.5109 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 9.4435 and a selling price of 9.4530.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 10.60 and sold at a rate of 11.00.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5356 and a selling price of 0.5360 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.5372 and a selling price of 0.5374.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 44.9602 and a selling price of 45.0378 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 45.0656 and a selling price of 45.1827.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.



