Cedi Rates: Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢10.75, BoG GH¢9.60 as at October 4

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, October 4, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 9.6200 and a selling price of 9.6296.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 9.6000 and a selling price of 9.6096. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.55 and sold at a rate of 10.75.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 10.8860 and a selling price of 10.8998 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 10.6954 and a selling price of 10.7080.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.60 and sold at a rate of 12.00.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 9.4529 and a selling price of 9.4641 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.4100 and a selling price of 9.4194.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.95 and sold at a rate of 10.30.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5386 and a selling price of 0.5392 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.5334 and a selling price of 0.5337.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 45.3142 and a selling price of 45.3911 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 45.4866 and a selling price of 45.5095.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.



