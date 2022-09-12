Cedi Rates: Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢10.23, BoG GH¢8.26 as at September 12

Business News of Monday, 12 September 2022

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 12, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.2524 and a selling price of 8.2606.



As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 8.2424 and a selling price of 8.2506. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.02 and sold at a rate of 10.23.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.5703 and a selling price of 9.5815 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 9.4507 and a selling price of 9.4618.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.50 and sold at a rate of 11.80.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.2974 and a selling price of 8.3065 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 8.2016 and a selling price of 8.2105.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 10.00 and sold at a rate of 10.20.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4763 and a selling price of 0.4769 compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4752 and a selling price of 0.4758.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 52.6955 and a selling price of 52.7948 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 52.8188 and a selling price of 52.9231.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.



