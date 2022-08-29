Cedi Performance: Bureaus sell at GH¢10.29 to US Dollar, BoG GH¢8.23 as at August 29

Business News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 29, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.2214 and a selling price of 8.2296.



As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 8.2210 and a selling price of 8.2292. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.08 and sold at a rate of 10.29.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.6840 and a selling price of 9.6953 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 9.7008 and a selling price of 9.7121.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.70 and sold at a rate of 12.10.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.2235 and a selling price of 8.2324 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 8.1974 and a selling price of 8.2056.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.80 and sold at a rate of 10.14.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4884 and a selling price of 0.4889 compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4859 and a selling price of 0.4865.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 51.9093 and a selling price of 52.0868 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 51.9751 and a selling price of 52.0717.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 16.00.



