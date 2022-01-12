Cashew buyers laud government’s base price for commodity

Business News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Progressive Cashew Buyers Association of Ghana has commended the government for fixing GHC5 per kilo as a base price for cashew in the 2022 crop season.



Alhaji Siaka Barus, the National Organiser of the Association told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Sampa in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region the base price had brought sanity into the cashew sector.



He explained the base price was in the direction, saying, it remained a win-win situation, and called on the cashew farmers to dry their nuts well to reduce moisture content and to fetch them a good price.



Alhaji Barus, also the Chief Executive Officer of the AS Barus Company Limited, a Sampa-based cashew buying company entreated the cashew farmers to use quality or the COCOBOD suck to store their produce.



He said the cashew industry had huge economic potential that could widen the nation’s foreign exchange earnings and called on the government to invest in the sector.



Alhaji Barus indicated global demand for cashew remained higher, hence the need for the government to support farmers to expand their farms, improve yields, and also motivate the unemployed youth to engage in commercial production of cashew.



This would greatly help the nation to increase its annual cashew production, create jobs and enhance government’s revenue as well.