Cargo drivers in Afram Plains to increase fares

Business News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana National Cargo Drivers Association has served notice it would increase their fares.



Gibson Yaw Agyei Danso, Chairman of Ghana National Cargo Drivers Association, has given the government a week ultimatum to address their concerns or they would have no option other than to increase fares.



The ferry that transport passengers including, trader and Cargo vehicles loaded with goods he lamented are expensive.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said they would charge a goat Ghc7 each because the cost of ferrying their cargo has increased.



Aside from that, children below 14 years would pay Ghc5 whereas, those above 14-years, are expected to pay more.



The cost for ferrying yam and other commodities would also go up, he said.



The new charges would affect the prices of goods and services hence the need for the government to meet us on the matter, he indicated.