Cape Coast court reinstates Central regional GPRTU Chairman

Business News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: Odehye Kwaku Asiedu, Contributor

The Cape Coast High Court 3 presided over by his Lordship Justice Kwasi Boakye has squashed all fourteen allegations levelled against the Central Regional Chairman of GPRTU, Rahino Shaibu Artey, by the National Executives of the Union.



The Regional Chairman who was interdicted after the allegations has been directed by the court to be reinstated.



Alhaji Rahino Shaibu Artey was interdicted by the investigative committee of the GPRTU following allegation of financial malfeasance, autocracy and dictatorship.



The management in a letter explained that the decision was taken after preliminary investigation conducted into the allegations established a prima facie evidence against the Central Regional Chairman.



At a press conference in Cape Coast to clarify the matter, the spokesperson for the Central Regional Chairman of the GPRTU, Yahoza Mohammed Sani, while explaining the genesis of the matter indicated that the fourteen allegations against the Regional Chairman were false.



Some members of the union in the region spoke to the press about the happening with the union and how efforts must be made to restore peace.



They expressed joy and called on the chairman not to hesitate to work with opposition members in other to foster unity within the Union.







