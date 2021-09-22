Cape Coast Center for National Culture provides skills training to persons with disability

Business News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Unemployment has been one of the worrying trends that often confront successive governments. Over the years, there have been efforts to surmount this menace, yet it persists.



In order to bridge the unemployment gap in Cape Coast, the Center for National Culture, CNC, has climaxed this year’s Carl Oparebea Annual Marketable Skills Training with a call on government and other institutions to support the centre to initiate more vocational training to empower the youth to have employable skills.



The Executive Director for the Centre for National Cultural, Janet Edna Nyame has therefore appealed to the government and other institutions to adequately resource all the regional and district centres for them to give hands-on training for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.



She said vocational training all over the world has the propensity to give more employment than the formal sector.



She commended the Cape Coast Centre for the initiative and was hopeful that beneficiaries would put to good use the knowledge and skills acquired at the training.



The Central Regional Director of the Center For National Culture, Salamatu Alhassan said in 2021, some persons living with disabilities received free tuition and was hopeful that the Centre could support such people in the near future to keep them off the streets.



A Senior Lecturer at the University of Education Winneba, Ajumako Campus, Dr Alhassan Issah urged the government to allocate funding to support the activities of the Centre for National Culture to promote more informal employment to support the already chocked formal circles.



”The Vocational training would give more direct and indirect jobs to help safeguard the economy”, he stated.



The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan lauded the Centre For National Culture for such an initiative and assured them of the Regional Coordinating Council’s readiness to partner them to extend the project to other districts in the region.



”This l believe would create more employment opportunities for the youth and also empower girls and women who will not depend on men for their survival”, she said.



Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to GBC News were happy about the content and the hands-on training and believe that it would open up more avenues for them.



In all 122 people benefited from the training, and were given certificates of participation.



The theme for the 5th Carl Oparebea Marketable Skills training was ”Creating positive linkage between stakeholders; generating synergy and maximizing the benefit of the limited resources available to the creative arts industry.