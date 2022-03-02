Canoe Basin Shed at Tema Fishing Harbor commissioned

Business News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: Eye on Port

A new shed at the Canoe Basin of the Tema Fishing Harbour has been commissioned to augment the facilities available for fishmongers to receive and trade in fresh fish.



With a capacity of 193 separate spaces, the shed is expected to relieve fishmongers at the canoe basin from the harsh sunlight that they were hitherto suffering from, in carrying out their business.



The Director of the Port of Tema, Sandra Opoku urged the users of the facility to observe good hygiene while carrying out their functions in order to protect themselves and the final consumer.



“It is important to sell in a hygienic manner because it is food for everybody. I would also ensure that the monitoring team ensure you do the right thing,” Mrs. Opoku said.



The General Manager of the Tema Fishing Harbour, Ing. Kwabena Asamoah acknowledged the hierarchy at GPHA for making the project a success.



The leadership of the local fishing communities in turn expressed gratitude to GPHA and admonished their members to be good custodians of the facility.