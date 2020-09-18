Business News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

Cancel Agyapa Royalty deal - Tax Justice Coalition urges govt

Acting National Coordinator, Mr. Bernard Anaba

The Tax Justice Coalition -Ghana is calling for the cancellation of the Agyapa Royalties Deal, which it claims to be an example of the neoliberal system.



Speaking on behalf of the Group, the Acting National Coordinator, Mr. Bernard Anaba said, “…we demand that as a first step the Government of Ghana shows it commitment by cancelling the Agyapa deal which is an example of the neoliberal system which is known to have broken up state-owned enterprises, sold off public assets and promoted the dominance of a kind of market thinking that has helped to impoverish us over the years.”



“It is imperative that the GoG gives primacy to the rights and survival of the people -not of profits and greed by a minority in society,” he added.



The Group further called on government to alleviate the economic burdens of the poor and the vulnerable.



It stated that government should repeal regressive consumption taxes such as value-added taxes and goods and services taxes that increase the burden on the poor and marginalized.



Further to this, Mr. Anaba also requested the granting of tax credits to single-headed households, micro, small, and medium enterprises, low income earners, dependents, among others, aimed at reducing the tax burden on them



“Grant tax credits to women for unpaid care work. There is no tax justice without fiscal and economic justice.



“Implement fiscal spending policies that invest in quality public services for all and universal social protection systems. Carry out the necessary public investments and assistance to ensure food security and food sovereignty during and after the crisis and to provide public services that address and fulfil the rights and needs of women,” he said.

