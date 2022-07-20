Calm returns to Tema port

Business News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has clarified that the original concession agreement between the Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) and the Authority did not include 20 percent containerized traffic share.



According to the Authority, the contract, which was signed in 2015 allowed MPS to exclusively handle all container traffic.



“When the original concessions agreement was signed between MPS and GPHA in 2015, it did not include the 20 percent container traffic share for GPHA,” a statement signed by General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Esther Gyebi-Donkor, said.



It explains that an appeal was made to President Nana Akufo Addo to intervene, culminating in a cabinet decision in 2019 for MPS to cede 20 percent share of container traffic to GPHA.



After a crunch meeting on Wednesday July 13, 2022, involving the Minister for Transport, the Deputy Minister for Transport, the Board Chairman, the Director General, the Director of Port of Tema and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MPS, a letter was issued under the hand of the CEO of MPS, Mohammed Samara, indicating the willingness of MPS to cede the handling of 20 percent gateway container traffic to GPHA for 2 years effective August 1, 2022.



Management, therefore, assured staff of its commitment to ensuring effective implementation.



GPHA Unions industrial actions



Upon cabinet decision, management of GPHA and MPS have held several discussions and negotiations to work out the technical and financial details needed for implementation. However, the GPHA Unions felt the implementation has delayed, hence, the agitation on the 12th-13th July, 2022.



The action involved cessation of sailing and berthing of vessels at the Port. This simply implies that no vessel is allowed to berth or sail at the port.



As a result, the Director General and Management on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, met MPS again on the matter, after which management appealed to the unions to call off the industrial action with an assurance a resolution was imminent by Thursday July 14, 2022.



Meanwhile, the management of GPHA has announced that movements of vessels have resumed at the Port of Tema. About 11 vessels have sailed and berthed by midday on Thursday, July 14, 2022.



The Authority said calm has been restored to the Port of Tema after a two-day industrial strike action staged by the Local Unions of GPHA.



Authority also extended its apology to its stakeholders which include shipping lines, importers and exporters, freight forwarders, transporters and transit partners for the hold-up of vessel operations at the port.