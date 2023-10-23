Cabinet has approved further economic measures to sustain Ghana’s progress towards economic recovery – Minister

Business News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that cabinet has approved further economic measures to sustain Ghana’s progress towards economic recovery.



According to him, this was aimed at further consolidating the stability of growth and tightening spending.



He disclosed this while addressing journalists after the three-day cabinet retreat in Peduase Lodge.



He stated that Cabinet was pleased with the results of the PC-Peg implementation.



He highlighted the relative stability of the economy and its recovery, adding that efforts are being made to ensure that inflation drops from its current status of 38.1%.



He stated that fiscal consolidations, cedi stabilisation, jobs creation, inflation and international reserves have seen tremendous improvements.



“The major item cabinet was considering was the economy. Firstly, to examine the implementation of post-crisis economic growth. The PC-Peg was examined to determine whether or not it was bearing the fruits that we were looking for. And secondly, to see if there are any consequential decisions to be made. The first thing that the cabinet did was to take note of the implementation of the progress of the PC-Peg and the cabinet was pleased with the results so far– The relative stability that is returning to the Ghanaian economy and the relative recovery. As you can notice, inflation is coming down, currently about 38%, it’s still high, but there’s a combination of efforts to ensure that it comes down a bit more. The cedi is largely stabilised. The International Reserves position is gradually improving and most importantly, fiscal consolidations are being achieved. Between last year and this year, it’s been achieved.”



“Growth and jobs are also picking up and expect more jobs, particularly, for the young people. The cabinet took note of the progress of the implementation post-crisis for economic recovery. This is a programme we are developing, and we needed IMF support. Cabinet is pleased with the implementation. Cabinet has also approved some further economic measures, aimed at further consolidating the stability that we are beginning to see and ensuring that we get a lot more growth expansions and jobs. 2024 is about deepening the stability.”



“We are also trying to bring some spending controls. That means that we are going to be tightly spending within the revenue limit of the country,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Cabinet began a three-day retreat on October 20 to address the country’s economy as well as the humanitarian catastrophe in Lower Volta caused by the Akosombo and Kpong Dam leaks.