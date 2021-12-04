Cabinet approves recruitment of 1,100 veterinary officers

Business News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Cabinet has approved the recruitment of 1,100 veterinary officers into the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.



This was announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday December 4, 2021.



“I am happy to inform you that approval has been given by Cabinet for the recruitment of an additional number of one thousand, one hundred (1,100) veterinary officers into the Ministry of Food and Agriculture,” he tweeted.



“Fifty percent (50%) of this number will be recruited in 2022, and the remaining fifty percent (50%) progressively taken on board over a two-year period,” he added.



