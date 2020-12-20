Press Releases of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: HRRG

CSOs Youth Sub-Platform on SDGs reaches out to Potter's Village Orphanage

An official of Youth Sub-Platform of the CSOs making the presentation

The Youth Sub-Platform of the Ghana Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Platform on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Friday, December 19, presented some Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to support and empower the children of the Potter's Village Orphanage located at Dodowa in the fight against Covid-19.



The items included customized fabric nose masks for both adults and children as well as assorted stickers boldly inscribed with educational messages which reinforce the Covid-19 fight, the need to strictly adhere to its health protocols to remain safe always.



Some of the messages displayed on the stickers read: “wear your mask”, “signs and symptoms of Covid 19”, “wash your hands with soap under running water”, “how Covid 19 spreads” and “no need to stigmatize, be your neighbours’ keeper” among others.



Mr. Joseph Kobla Wemakor, the Co-convener of the SDG Youth Sub-platform in Ghana who presented the items averred that the gesture seeks to complement the government’s efforts to stop the spread of the virus and reduce its adverse impacts especially at the time the world is on the verge of witnessing the second wave of the pandemic.



Addressing the orphanage at a brief ceremony prior to the donation, Mr. Wemakor who doubles as the Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) urged the children to do their bit by strictly complying with the health measures set by the World Health Organization and the Ghana Health Service to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.



“Covid is real, you must endeavour to practice the washing of hands regularly with soap under running water, cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing with a disposable tissue, keep a distance of at least two metres from people, and use hand sanitizers often to stay safe from the respiratory disease.



The donation was received by staff on behalf of the orphanage who pledged that it would be put to good use for the benefit of the children.



The presentation was made possible through the kind support of the Ghana National Civil Society Organization Platform on Sustainable Development Goals, (an umbrella body of over 400 CSOs working on SDGs in Ghana) under its special CSO COVID-19 Fund powered by contributions made by its members.



The initiative which formed part of the second phase of interventions by the benevolent platform was geared towards relieving the plight of the less privileged as a way of complementing the government’s efforts and the global goal of flattening the COVID-19 curve and its eradication.



Under its first phase, the platform supported the distribution of food items, medical supplies, clothing, and toiletries to aid vulnerable groups such as People Living with Disabilities (PWDs), Street Children, Aged/Widows, and the mentally challenged.

