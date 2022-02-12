CRM to be implemented on a full scale by end of 2022 – NPA CEO

Business News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Hamid has said the Cylinder Recirculation Module System (CRM) will be implemented on a full scale by the end of 2022.



Addressing the media on Friday, February 11, 2022, in Kumasi after he toured the Ashanti region, he said the piloting of the system which was done in Obuasi, Kede, Jomoro, Kwayebibirem among others has come to an end.



Dr. Abdul-Hamid said they have identified the bottleneck during the piloting which includes the inadequacy of gas cylinders in the country to run it to a full scale.



He noted that every person that consumes LPG will need about three cylinders and for that matter, the cylinders in the country would need to be tripled to be able to run the CRM on a full scale.



He further noted that the nation has only two-cylinder manufacturing plants and a third plant was just established under the one district, one factory initiative, making it three.



He said the cylinders the manufacturing plants produce are not enough to roll out the CRM on a large scale.



The CEO said they will also need bottling plants because the cylinder is going to be filled at a bottling plant before they are conveyed to the exchange point.



He noted that only one private company has been able to establish one bottling plant in Tema.



He expressed hope that by the third quarter of 2022, two more bottling plants will be inaugurated, and with that, they will be able to run the CRM on a full scale.