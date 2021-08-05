CPMR awarded research company of the year

Business News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Centre for Plant Medicine Research, Mampong - Akuapem, has been awarded the Research Company of the Year at the recently held Ghana Pharma Awards.



It is in recognition of the Company's contribution towards researching and providing herbal medicine to cure ailments.



Receiving the award on behalf of the Centre, the Executive Director, Dr Kofi Bobi Barimah, expressed joy at the recognition saying, "I am not surprised our noble institution has been one of the best in recent times, in terms of treatment and research. I must say that our researchers and other staff have worked earnestly to achieve this award."



"We are determined to make plant medicine relevant in the research industry to eradicate all assertions on plant medicine administration".



He thanked the State and other stakeholders for their investments in the fight against the global pandemic through innovative research.



The Executive Director called on the pharmaceutical companies to forge partnerships to explore more research to promote herbal medicine in the country.