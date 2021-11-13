CPC boss Nana Agyenim Boateng I conferred with honorary doctorate

Business News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Managing Director of Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) Nana Agyenim Boateng I, who also doubles as Chief of Amoaman in the Atwimah Nwabiagya North District, has been conferred with doctorate degree.



The International Honorary Fellowship Award was conferred by the George Fox University, Newberg USA and Rectitude International Mission and its affiliate with the Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce, and Administration (BORGCA).



The honour is for Nana Agyenim Boateng I as a distinguished personality in providing exceptional service to the country and alleviating extreme hardship through demonstrating quality leadership and empathy for matters relating to society’s development and welfare.



The doctorate conferment ceremony at KNUST School of Business attracted dignitaries, diplomats, government officials as well as traditional leaders.



Clad with colour and Ashanti culture, the short ceremony explained the dynamic leadership traits and unflinching human relationship, outstanding leadership accomplishments, commitments, integrity and dedication to hard work of Nana Agyenim Boateng I.



Addressing the audience as the main speaker of the occasion, Chief Executive Chancellor – World Diplomatic Dr. Christrian Kwetey Kweitsu explained that “it is empirical for all to give out our best in serving humanity for one may not know who is watching. Indeed from all indications Nana Agyenim Boateng I has demonstrated quality leadership and empathy for matters relating to society’s development and welfare”, adding that “the chief deserves to be honoured to serve as an example for others”.



The awardee, Nana Agyenim Boateng I, the Chief of Amoaman in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of Ashanti Region, also doubles as the Vice-Chairman of Kumasi City Market board.



Among his many achievements, he is also the liaison officer for Otumfour’s projects within the Ashanti Kingdom and beyond.



After receiving the conferment, now Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng I, who was full of gratification, entreated Ghanaians especially the youth to ensure they give out their all wherever they find themselves to make the world a better place to live.