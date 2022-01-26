COVID-19 has derailed the economy, this is not an excuse – Akufo-Addo tells critics

Business News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo responds to critics



He has spoken about the impact of COVID on the economy



He said it is not an excuse but the truth



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reiterated that, the novel COVID-19 pandemic has derailed the economic progress of the country.



According to him, he is not capitalizing on the pandemic to make excuses for the country’s ailing economy, thereby, dismissing criticisms from the opposition NDC that the government’s bad decisions and mismanagement of the economy is the cause of Ghana’s current economic woes.



Speaking at the University of Ghana on Tuesday, January 25, President Akufo-Addo dismissed such claims from people described as ‘political detractors’ indicating that such comments make them stay relevant.



He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on economies worldwide, so, he sees no reason to “hide” behind the pandemic to give excuses as the opposition is alleging.



“There are some who claim that the difficulties currently confronted by the nation has nothing to do with the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19. They say they are purely Ghanaian phenomenon which is due to economic mismanagement.



“I’m not disturbed by this contestation because the facts of the situation do not bear it out. But I do recognise the political necessity for them to sustain these falsehoods,” President Akufo-Addo said.



He continued: “COVID-19 has derailed the economic progress being made not only in Ghana but also in countries big or small in the world. It’s not to look for an excuse but to state the obvious reality. It is unfortunate but it is true.



“In Ghana, the pandemic has impacted on every sector of the economy, the agriculture sector being the least, thanks to the success of Planting for Food and Jobs,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.