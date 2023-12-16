COP 28: ‘Let’s share resources and duties equally among member states’ – Ken Ofori-Atta

Business News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has called for equal and equitable distribution of resources and responsibility among all Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) countries.



In a statement released at the closing of the United Nations Climate Conference, Ken Ofori-Atta restated the importance of fair-share in driving climate-resilience progress, investing more financially in Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) countries.



“The concept of ‘fair shares’ is pivotal in driving climate-resilient progress, particularly by emphasizing increased climate financing for Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) countries. This approach underscores the necessity of distributing resources and responsibilities equitably among our 68 member states, ensuring that the needs of the most vulnerable are prioritized. This is to enable our 1.7 billion people to benefit from climate-resilient growth, ultimately securing a sustainable and resilient future for all,” a part of Ken Ofori-Atta’s statement read.



The finance minister also appealed for increased funds for adaptation, risk management and to create a market geared towards renewable energy and carbon trading.



The statement read, “Recognizing climate issues as catalysts for financial and investment opportunities, we reemphasize our appeal for increased funding for adaptation, risk management, loss, damage, and energy transitions. We also aim to develop markets and initiatives focused on resilience, renewable energy, and carbon trading.”



Ken Ofori-Atta is the current chairperson of the V20 Finance Ministers Chair. He presented his statement alongside, a former Maldives President and Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Secretary-General Mohamed Nasheed



