Business News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

COCOBOD to close crop season May 26

Signage of the Ghana Cocoa Board in Accra Signage of the Ghana Cocoa Board in Accra

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) will close its main crop season tomorrow, Thursday, 26 May 2022.

“It is hereby notified for general information that purchases of the 2021/2022 Main Crop Cocoa Season will close on Thursday 26th May 2022,” COCOBOD said in a statement issued on Wednesday, 25 May 2022.

It added: “In order to assist the Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to obtain the final returns from up-country, Ghana Cocoa Board has decided that returns on the declared purchases will be accepted up to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday 2nd May 2022.”

