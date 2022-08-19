COCOBOD to arrest, prosecute persons unlawfully diverting fertilizers

Business News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has said it will soon start arresting and prosecuting some unscrupulous persons who are engaged in diverting and selling fertilizers and other agro-inputs.



The COCOBOD explained that the cocoa fertilizers have been fully financed by the government in ensuring that their disbursement reach every farmer, therefore, selling them is illegal and an offense.



This comes on the back of the attention drawn to the Management of Ghana Cocoa Board that, cocoa fertilizers supplied to cocoa farmers through various farmer Cooperatives, Groups, and Associations for application on farms are being diverted and sold by unscrupulous persons.



Addressing the matter, it said, “We wish to inform the general public that the cocoa fertilizers have been heavily subsidized by government to ensure accessibility and affordability to all farmers to increase farm yields and any attempt to resell them amounts to diversion which is an offence.”



Having said that, it cautioned all persons involved in this illegal act to desist from the practice or risk facing the full rigours of the law, which will include arrest and prosecution.



“We also wish to caution cocoa farmers who are conniving with such miscreants in the diversion of the subsidized fertilizers to refrain from it immediately or face the consequences of their actions,” COCOBOD warned in a statement from the management.



They want the security agencies particularly the Ghana Police Service to assist them to arrest these bad nuts from such unlawful practices.



“We are, by this release, urging all security agencies to be vigilant and intercept suspected cocoa fertilizers, chemicals, and other inputs in the possession of persons without the required documentations covering the movement of such items for further investigations.



“We also wish to encourage the general public to report all suspected cases to the Ghana Police Service for the necessary action,” says, the Management of Ghana Cocoa Board.