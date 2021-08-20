COCOBOD expects record production of over 1 million tonnes for 2020/21 season

Business News of Friday, 20 August 2021
Source: gna.org.gh
Ghana Cocoa Board expects production to reach 1.06 million tonnes for the 2020/21 season, the Chief Executive Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo, said on Thursday.
He said with six weeks to the end of the season, the Board had recorded 1.033 million tonnes, beating the previous record of 1.024 million metric tonnes in the 2010/ 2011 crop season.
Mr Boahen Aidoo was speaking at an event to introduce new weighing scales to be used by Licensed Buying Companies for purchases when the new cocoa season begins on October 1, 2021.
Mr Boahen Aidoo attributed the achievement to the efforts of the hardworking farmers and the several interventions introduced by COCOBOD to increase the yield.
“This achievement has never happened in the history of our cocoa industry. Not withstanding the negative impact of COVID-19 our hardworking farmers have broken the existing record,” he said, adding that all stakeholders in the cocoa production line must be applauded.
Mr Boahen Aidoo said the provision of improved seeds and fertilizer as well as mass pruning exercise undertaken by the Board contributed to the increase in yield.
“We at COCOBOD also did a lot of work with the various stakeholders such as the License Buying Companies, Extension Officers, the Quality Control Unit, researchers and the farmers to achieve this target.”
Mr. Boahen Aidoo expressed optimism that production in the 2021/2022 crop season will exceed the current target due to the US$400 Living Income Differential (LID) which directly goes to farmers.