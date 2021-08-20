COCOBOD breaks 10-year production record

Business News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

Ghana has achieved a new cocoa production record of 1,033,132.19 metric tonnes for the 2020/2021 crop season beating a 10 year-record production of 1,024,000 metric tonnes in the 2010/2011 crop season, COCOBOD has announced.



With about six weeks to end the current season, COCOBOD is hopeful of further increasing the production of cocoa beans to about 1,060,000 metric tonnes.



The Chief Executive of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo who announced the figures was hopeful the projection will be met due to the several interventions introduced by COCOBOD to motivate farmers to increase their yield.



“This achievement has never happened in the history of our cocoa industry. Notwithstanding the negative impact of COVID-19 our hardworking farmers have broken the existing record,” he said adding that all stakeholders in the cocoa production line must be applauded.



Outlining some of the measures that helped Ghana to attain the feat, Mr. Boahen Aidoo said the provision of improved seeds and fertilizer as well as mass pruning exercise was undertaken by the company contributed to the increase in yield.



“We at COCOBOD also did a lot of work with the various stakeholders such as the Licensed Buying Companies, Extension Officers, the Quality Control Unit, researchers and the farmers to achieve this target.”



Looking into the future, Mr. Boahen Aidoo was optimistic the 2021/2022 crop season will exceed the current target due to the US$400 Living Income Differential (LID) which directly goes to farmers.



“We are very sure that as the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled, the consumption of chocolate will go up and this will lead to an increase in demand for cocoa. When this happens, the Ghanaian cocoa farmer will be better off,” assuring that COCOBOD will continue to put the Ghanaian farmer first to benefit from the sale of the commodity.



Introduction of electronic weighing scale



As part of measures to ensure that farmers are not cheated, Mr. Boahen Aidoo announced that effective October 1, 2021–which marks the beginning of the new crop season, electronic weighing machines will be used by License Buying Companies across the country.



According to him, COCOBOD has already secured 40,000 pieces of the new weighing scale machines to be purchased by the Licensed Buying Companies.





“This issue of weighing, and cheating cocoa farmers has created a lot of problems, mistrust, and disagreement in the cocoa industry. So, we have these weighing scales that can rely on both solar and electricity so that it can work in remote places,” he said.



Based on research with the Ghana Standard Authority, Mr. Boahen Aidoo stated that the new electronic weighing scales cannot be tampered with to protect the farmers.



He stressed that the new system would enhance fairness and protect the integrity of the processes but warned all License Buying Companies to abide by the new directive to avert sanctions by the regulator. “This new electronic scale is sealed. The issues of tampering with scales will stop because with this new scale, once you tamper with it, it gets spoilt,” he said.