COAYPG cautions government of Ghana

Press Releases of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: COAYPG

The Congress of Amansie Young Professionals Group commends the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the incentives, allowances, equipments and logistics given to health facilities and frontline health workers in Ghana in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.



The group would like to also express their appreciation to the Former Presidents, John Dramani Mahama and John Agyekum Kufour for their unflinching leadership roles played in supporting the current government’s actions in battling this pandemic.



According to lawyer Elvis Ampadu, the director of communications for the group, they are pleading with the government to take further proactive measures by setting up vaccine making plants, oxygen making plants and well equipped scientific laboratory research centres across the country during this crucial moment.



He intimates that such a proactive and pragmatic step will seek to offer protection to the citizens of Ghana from any future pandemics especially when the current COVID-19 pandemic keeps changing the public health disease prediction trend world wide.



COAYPG, understands how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected macro and micro economic indices and policies in Ghana and all developing african countries but advise goverment not to relent on its efforts. The government is advised to make the health sector and its expansion a priority in the country. Government must commit resources to help health sectors increase logistics and health workers.



COAYPG cautions government to learn from the recent COVID-19 wave spike in India that has suffocated and nearly collapsed their health care industry although india is one of the countries in the world with a robust health system but the pandemic has caused catastrophe and Ghana should expand on pragmatic measures to prevent any unpredictable event.



The group reiterates that since COVID-19 pandemic has no boundaries, Ghanaian health workers in rural areas always suffer the worst forms due to lack of continous public health education and training on the COVID-19 pandemic and many may continue to take the initial signs of cough, bodily pains and fever associated with COVID-19 in our rural areas for respiratory tract infections and malaria and such can easily predispose these health workers and their families to the covid 19 disease and increase spread.



The group advises that there is therefore the need for continuous service training in rural ghana through their various district health directorates on the current numerous signs and symptoms of the many variants of the causative organism of COVID-19.



The Group is asking the President through the ministry of finance, ministry of health and Ghana health service to also consider how health workers in private hospitals and clinics could also be appeased with incentives or tax exemptions since they are equally exposed to COVID-19 disease the same way as their colleagues working in government facilities.