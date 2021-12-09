CNBC to host Bawumia today on Ghana's digital transformation

Business News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned global business news network, CNBC will host the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on its flagship programme, Captains of Industry, today Thursday, December 9, 2021.



Captains of Industries focuses on industry leaders who have made a tremendous contribution to a field, and the latest edition is expected to elicit detailed responses and insights from the man who is credited with spearheading Ghana's digital transformation.



Ghana is regarded as a leader in the 4th Industrial Revolution on the African continent, after the country’s remarkable progress in its digitization drive in the past five years.



The country’s digitization success is built on a strong foundation of a biometric national identification, digital addressing system and mobile money interoperability.



The government has also digitized many of its products and services, including application of passports, drivers licenses, registration of business, among many others.



Dr Bawumia is expected to shed more light on Ghana's digital journey so far, as well as give insight into the way forward to the global audience and international business community.



The programme will be aired live on DSTV channel 410 at 3:30 p.m.