CIMG charges members to uphold made in Ghana agenda

Press Releases of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: CIMG

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), last Saturday, June 12, 2021, held an Induction ceremony for one hundred and two (102) new members and two (2) corporate bodies at the plush Golden Tulip Hotel-Accra.



The event, which was hosted in-person and virtual was the first time the Institute had to combine two (2) cohorts in one induction as well as the last time to have conducted an Induction for its members before introducing its own Professional Marketing Qualifications.



The new Inductees were sworn into the CIMG by Dr. Daniel Kasser Tee, the National President of the Institute who indicated that the induction came at a time when CIMG and the entire marketing fraternity in Ghana are elated about the passage of the CIMG ACT, 2020 (1021) by the seventh Parliament of the Republic of Ghana. Consequently, the CIMG Professional Marketing Qualification was launched this year ahead of starting the Institute’s first local examinations in September 2021.



Speaking at the induction ceremony, he impressed upon all its members to support and pursue the “Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda to modify the tastes and preferences of Ghanaian consumers in favour of Made-in- Ghana, indicating that the members owe it as an obligation to support this transformational agenda.



The National President added that the preference for Made in Ghana goods will facilitate the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Scale enterprises into giant institutions, going forward.



“We can do this in many ways; by helping the huge proportion of Ghanaian businesses, which are classified as MSMEs and reported to be contributing some 70% of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, by helping to modify the tastes and preferences of Ghanaians in favour of Made in Ghana products and I characteristically pause here to remind you of my total commitment to patronizing Ghanaian products and services.”



Again, the National President stressed that” there are many more studies on the negative effects of cultural adulteration in the traditional African society due to influences from foreign cultures. It is also largely agreed that the loss of cultural practices and values can lead to reduced social cohesion and society-wide mental health challenges because an individual's culture is closely linked with his/her sense of identity and longing to a community. All these examples should serve as early warning signs and we, as Marketers cannot stand by unconcerned. The time to act is now.



So, when we take our children out, let us emphasise less on pizzas and encourage them to eat more apreprensa, npehu or mpoto mpoto, TZ with ayoyo or bert, bito, suray, jor jor or bra soup. This is how we can ensure a Ghana that is self-reliant.”



Finally, Dr. Kasser Tee told the inductees to take three key success indicators with them as they stepped into the corporate world. These were the right mindset, digitalization and the use of technology and customization.