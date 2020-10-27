Press Releases of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Chartered Institute of Bankers

CIB Ghana president honoured for integrity, accountability

Mrs. Sappor, receiving the award from Paul Kofi Fynn including Charles Ofori Acquah and Mr. Sappor.

Patricia Sappor, President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana has been honoured by the West Africa Nobles Forum (WANF), for her honesty, integrity and accountability in both her private and public lives.



As a recipient of this year’s prestigious Nobles International Award for Men and Women of Integrity in West Africa, Mrs. Sappor, who is also a revered preacher at the Action Chapel International, was presented with a plaque, medal and a certificate of membership after she was inducted into the forum’s top tier category.



“I feel very honoured and humbled for this award. What I find unique about this award is the focus on integrity and honesty. At the Chartered Institute of Bankers, these are our values and this initiative falls in line with the values of the Chartered Institute of Bankers. Ghana,” she said.



She commended the West Africa Nobles Forum (WANF) for the good work it is doing, noting that she is more than happy about the fact that the organisation has placed a lot of importance on integrity, which should permeate every fibre of society.



“It looks like honesty and integrity have become a challenge all over the world. Some people may acquire fame and influence at the expense of integrity and honesty. Others may also compromise their values for fame and influence but integrity, honesty and good character matter and make a major difference in one's' life,” she said.



Reverend Mrs. Patricia Sappor made history in 2016 when she became the first female president of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana. Under her tenure, she pushed through the passage and subsequent assent to the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana Act, Act 991 2019, which gave more autonomy to the institute to police the practice of banking ethics in the country.



The institute’s official Ghana Banking Code of Ethics and Business Conduct would soon be launched to serve as the principal guide book for all banking practitioners. The institute, in conjunction with the Ghana Association of Bankers and the Bank of Ghana, would constantly monitor and ensure that members display the highest standards of professionalism and commitment to ethical conduct.



A Reverend Minister of Action Chapel International Lady Rev. Mrs Sappor also has to her credit a Christian book titled'The Christian Woman (secrets to enjoying your marriage)'aimed at guiding couples especially women on how to have a happy and lasting relationship.



The West Africa Nobles Forum is a non-governmental, non-religious and non-profit making organization which holds an annual conference and awards programme to reward prominent West Africans whose selfless efforts have earned them reputation beyond the shores of their respective countries.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.