CBG introduces training programme to develop technical, professional skills of staff

Source: Consolidated Bank Ghana

As part of strategies to increase productivity and provide seamless banking experience to customers, Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) is implementing a ‘Credit Risk Management Academy’ (CRMA) for its employees.



The CRMA is aimed at strengthening credit risk culture in CBG, assessing skills and knowledge gaps, building self-confidence and improving professionalism of participants, and enhancing total value-for-money and spend per employee.



Speaking at the launch of the programme, Managing Director of CBG, Daniel Wilson Addo, said “the bank has ring fenced more than GHS 120 million in funding to the SME sector this year. Additionally, the bank earlier this month entered an agreement with ECOWAS Bank for investment and Development (EBID) through the granting of a $50 million facility to support Ghana’s road infrastructure development”.



He explained that as a performance-driven bank, and to judiciously use the EBID line of credit, which is underpinned by a national and international framework on sustainable development and environmental protection; as well as address the challenge of access to and cost of credit faced by SMEs, the bank has instituted the CBG Credit Risk Management Academy in partnership with Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana to deliver this best-in-class Academy which enjoins the CIB-Ghana, to fulfil its mandate of promoting the study of banking and regulate the practice of the banking profession as per section 2 of CIB-Ghana ,Act 2019 (Act 991).



“CBG has an assignment to provide simple, secure and differentiated banking experience to customers and to do this in our best capacity, both management and staff need to be engaged in continuous learning programmes. I strongly believe that the skills acquired in the Academy will empower and improve employee performance and also enhance the overall bank’s quality service delivery”.



This first Academy will provide the platform to staff with the relevant skills and knowledge in Credit Management and instill in participants the CBG Credit Risk Management culture.



The Credit Unit and Human Capital and Transformation Division are related to lead this programme and we want to appreciate the Executive Management and all stakeholders involved for their support.



The Credit Risk Management Academy is jointly organized by the Credit unit and the Human Capital Division in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana. Staff scheduled to participate in the Academy includes; Business Heads, Credit Analysts, Staff of Credit Department, Regional Managers, Cluster Managers, Branch Managers, SME Bankers, Personal Bankers, Relationship Managers, Relationship Officers, and Business Development Managers.