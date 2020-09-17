Press Releases of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: Consolidated Bank Ghana

CBG has a smooth process to do payouts - CBG MD

Daniel Wilson Addo

Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), Daniel Wilson Addo has said that his outlet has a smooth process in paying customers of defunct companies and that depositors who wish to withdraw their monies will go through a smooth process when they visit any branch of the bank with their validated documents.



Speaking on the Point of View on Citi TV, Mr. Addo confirmed that the accounts of all customers of defunct microfinance, savings and loans and finance houses have been fully credited with the cash value of their estimated bonds and that the funds have already been disbursed into the accounts of these depositors.



“The accounts of depositors have already been credited. Thus the total amount of money due to each customer is available to them in any CBG branch whether they come to the bank or not.



This means they can withdraw anytime if they want to. All they need to do is to come to the bank in the first instance so that we can actually validate with a minimum check to make sure it is the same person. We assure them it is a smooth process”.



“CBG is not new to payouts such as these. We have even prepared for a stampede however, it turned out only a few customers walked in for their money. This is proof of the hard work we have done over the last years.

I believe these depositors know the processes and services of CBG and how smooth and excellent we can execute payouts so they need not to rush.”



Commenting on the discounts, Mr. Addo indicated depositors who have either received or are due Commercial Paper in partial satisfaction of their claims will now receive cash payments at no discount for the Commercial Paper they have either received or is due to them.



Adding that, depositors who have already discounted all or part of their Commercial Paper will receive a full refund in cash of the discount they suffered.



Depositors of the collapsed institutions were given the green light to, from Wednesday, September 16, 2020, have full access to their funds following the release of a total of GHS3.56 billion to settle the remaining depositor claims of the 347 defunct Microfinance companies, 23 Savings and Loans and Finance Houses following the government’s announcement that the resolution of the original commercial paper, also known as bond to enable the customers receive the remainder of their claims in full cash.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.