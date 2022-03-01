CBG donates GHC100,000 to Apiate Support Fund

Business News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: Consolidated Bank Ghana

The management of Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd (CBG) led by the Managing Director, Daniel Wilson Addo, has donated GHS 100,000 to the Apiate Support Fund to help with the reconstruction of the community.



This follows a huge explosion on January 20, 2022, along the Tarkwa Bogoso-Ayamfuri road when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine crashed with a motorcycle.



The crash claimed the lives of 13 people, flattened many houses completely, damaged vehicles, leaving many inhabitants with various injuries, and social and economic challenges.



Presenting the cheque to Apiate Support Fund Mr. Daniel Addo explained that the bank has an obligation to extend a helping hand when a challenge of this nature befalls a community.



He said, “We are here to add our contribution to establishing a new township for Appiatse as part of reaffirming our brand tagline, ‘We Stand With You’. This brand promise puts a social responsibility on us to stand with our communities.”



Mr. Addo further mentioned that CBG is aligned with the support fund’s vision of building a model community. “We identify with your pillars of building a green, and environmentally-friendly township that serves as a model for building townships in Ghana”.



Receiving the donation, chairperson of the 5-member committee, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, expressed appreciation to CBG saying, “Thank you CBG for coming out to support the fund to rebuild Appiatse community and victims of the explosion. We call on mining firms, corporate Ghana and individuals to come on board and support”.



Rev. Dr. Aryee further called on Ghanaians to assist with donations to the Fund to support the victims and rebuild the community.



Other members of the CBG delegation were Nana Ama Poku Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Corporate Resources and Angela Forson Director, Corporate and Institutional Banking.



The CBG donation is to support the Government in the rebuilding of the community, as well as the rehabilitation of the about 900 victims who are lucky to have escaped the disaster.



The Apiate Support Fund is expected to coordinate the mobilization of resources to reconstruct the community.



