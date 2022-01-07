CAGD announces January 21 for public sector workers to be paid

Business News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Public sector workers to receive early salary payment



New payment dates announced for 2022



CAGD delivers financial management to government, public



Public sector workers on the government payroll are expected to receive their first salaries for January 2022 on the 21st day of the month.



This was contained in a memo issued by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) announcing dates for the payment of salaries for civil servants.



The memo further said salaries for public sector workers’ covering the months of February, March, April, May and June will be paid on 25th, 25th, 26th, 26th and 24th, respectively.



CAGD in a statement noted that ‘Notice is hereby given that the year 2022 Wages of Civil Servants, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and all other Public Servants paid by the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department will be paid on the dates indicated below:’



January 21st

February 25th

March 25th

April 26th

May 26th

June 24th

July 26th

August 26th

September 27th

October 25th

November 25th

December 19th