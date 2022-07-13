Butchers and animal sellers in the North East Region lament economic hardship

Business News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Correspondence from North-East Region



Some animal sellers and butchers in the North East Region, especially Walewale, bemoaned what they described as the high cost of rams and other animals.



In the same vein, some of the butchers and animal sellers complained of their inability to give Zakat this year due to economic hardship.



They revealed to GhanaWeb in an interview that the high cost of living has affected their businesses, hence people are not buying the meat this festive season so they do not have the resources to give zakat as they used to give every year.



The Chairman of the Walewale Butchers Association, Abdul-Rashid Mohammed, said he used to give zakat (almsgiving) to, at least, twenty people every year but he is able to do so to five people this year due to the economic hardship.



"I have been giving zakat to at least twenty people every year, but this year, l gave only five people because the prices of goods have increased. Meanwhile, my income is changeless. Also, l used to give farm produce and sometimes money for Zakat but that isn't the case this year. I think we need the support of the government to boost our businesses," he lamented.



Imoro Zakari, one of the ram sellers at the Walewale market told GhanaWeb that the animals that he used to buy last year (the same size) at GHC300 are now sold at GHC600 to GHC700.



"Even my own mother, I am unable to give her zakat because we also buy the animals to sell and get profit but there is no market. The animals I used to buy at GHC200 are now sold at GHC500 and those that I used to at GHC300 are now sold at GHC600 to GHC700. Frankly, the situation is not favoring us," Imoro Zakari said.



Another ram seller, Yakubu Haadi also lamented the cost of the animals in the market.



"Our businesses are not moving at all this year. Sales have gone down because there is no money in the system, and prices of goods have gone up, that is why we are not getting customers. That is our challenge here, no market at all but we want the help of the government so that businesses will also improve," he appealed.



The chairman of the Walewale butchers association is however appealing to the government to intervene to mitigate the economic hardship on their businesses.