Businessman to president: Ken Agyapong will be first to achieve that – Joe Donkor

Business News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Second Vice Chairman for the Central Region, Mr Joe Donkor, has expressed his belief that Kennedy Agyepong will be the first businessman to be elected as Ghana's president.



According to Mr Donkor, Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, will lead the NPP to the 2024 general election and eventually be sworn in as president on January 7, 2025.



Mr Donkor drew a parallel to the United States of America, where J.F. Kennedy, a farmer, was elected as president, and the country reaped the benefits.



He emphasised that if Ghanaians elect Kennedy Agyepong as president, the nation will benefit from his common-sense approach to management which will greatly move the country forward.



He highlighted Agyapong's understanding of job creation and his ability to utilise this knowledge to drive Ghana's economy.



In a viral video on social media, Mr Donkor urged NPP delegates to vote overwhelmingly for Kennedy Agyepong in the upcoming super-delegates conference, believing that he is the right candidate to lead Ghana as its first businessman president in the Fourth Republican dispensation