Businesses don’t expand beyond Ghana due to lack of right partners – CWEIC boss

Business News of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Lord Marland, the Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), has attributed the lack of Ghanaian businesses expanding to other countries to the lack of finding the right partners in those countries.



Speaking to Class news, Lord Marland said CWEIC is set up to help member businesses find the right partners in other countries and that is one of the reasons he visited Ghana.



“The reason why it's difficult for businesses to export, or to trade beyond Ghana is that, if you're a business, it's uncertain about whether you are going to find the right partner in another country to work with. The right lawyer, the right accountant, for a start. So, if you're a business that's thinking about exporting, you are thinking, you know, I want to export to India, for example. Who am I going to work with in India? How am I going to set myself up? What are the tax implications? What are all the rules? And that's where we help as an organisation." Marland said.



He further explained "That's why when people want to import to Ghana, we have people on the ground here who can help them reduce that risk and of course, Ghana is a great exporting country with lots of things. So it is done, however, people have to be supported in the process, which is what we do at the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.”