Businesses defaulting in paying SSNIT contributions of employees could face five years jail term

Business News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has warned enterprises that fail to make SSNIT contributions for their employees to stop or face consequences.



According to Charles Akwei Garshong, Public Relations Manager, failure to pay SSNIT contributions on time is a violation of the law.



He recommended firms contact SSNIT if they are having difficulty paying contributions on time so that both parties may work out a solution.



He added that failure to pay SSNIT contributions on time accrues interest or penalties.



Speaking on the sidelines of a workshop to train media on the Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED), he stated that while it is not the objective of SSNIT to bring defaulters to court, they will do so when required to protect workers’ futures.



When proven accountable, defaulters could face a five-year prison sentence, a fine, or both, he cautioned.



“Businesses that fail to pay SSNIT contributions for workers or employees should be aware that they are breaking the law.” If you are having problems, please come to us so that we may discuss how we can help you pay your payments. The greater the delay in making contributions, the greater the interest or penalties.



We have no intention of dragging anyone to court, but we are protecting workers’ futures and do not want individuals to retire without a pension. We would first warn enterprises that are in default, and if they fail to pay, we would take them to court. But you should be aware that if you are taken to court, you might face years in prison, a fine, or both. So why wait for us to get to this position when you can simply pay the contributions on time?”



Meanwhile, he has asked employees to report employers who do not pay their SSNIT obligations.



He assured them that they were safe.



They have to contact SSNIT at 0302611622.



The SEED initiative is part of an endeavour to give pensions and other benefits to self-employed people in the informal sector.



SEED focuses on meeting the Trust’s (SSNIT) duty to provide pension coverage to all workers, particularly self-employed workers.