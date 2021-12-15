You are here: HomeBusiness2021 12 15Article 1424422

Business News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Business word of the day: Petty cash

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

cash cash

Petty is said to be derived from the French word “petit” which means little or small. Added to cash to form petty cash, it means a small sum of money.

Petty cash is an accessible store of money kept by an organization for expenditure on small items according to dictionary.com.

Petty cash is a small amount of cash that is kept on the company premises to pay for minor cash needs. Examples of these payments are office supplies, cards, flowers, to mention a few. Petty cash is usually stored in a drawer or box near where it is most needed. There may be several petty cash locations in a larger business, probably one per building or even one per department.

According to accounting tools.com, To set up a petty cash fund, the cashier creates a check in the amount of the funding assigned to a particular petty cash fund (usually a few cedis). The petty cash custodian then disburses petty cash from the fund in exchange for receipts related to whatever the expenditure may be.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment