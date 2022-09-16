Business school lecturers must seek real-world experience - Prof. Hinson

Business News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: aviationghana.com

Prof. Robert Hinson has charged business school lecturers without real-world experience to make a conscious effort at acquiring practical skills by working on various consultancy projects, so they can impart the knowledge acquired to their students.



This he noted, will help address the situation where industry says students lack the know-how needed to engage their services after school.



“Faculty who zoomed straight into the Business School without any real-world experiences should be encouraged to find good consultancy projects where they assist in solving business challenges.



They could also be encouraged to sit on boards or go on short industrial immersions to learn first-hand what is happening in the real world of business,” he said.



The highly respected marketing professor who is currently the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Ghana Communication Technology University said at the launch of the Durban University of Technology Business School in South Africa.



Prof. Hinson, who has also served as the Deputy Vice Chancellor-Academic and Acting Vice Chancellor at the University of Kigali in Rwanda, noted that in several ways, universities define the fortunes of societies globally.



“Effective universities are veritable platforms for national skills' development and finding solutions to society's challenges. Universities are also typically tasked with the trinity of teaching, research, and service – all critical to the progress of a society. The DUT is no exception to this general description of what Universities do.



He said for DUT Business School to be battle ready, he proposed that the DUT Business School consider establishing a small Marketing and Institutional Advancement Office even if it is initially staffed by only one or two people.



This unit, he argues, will be tasked at the minimum to providing clear information for prospective students contemplating where they should apply, keeping students and faculty informed of the various activities happening on brick-and-mortar and virtual campus daily, including university deadlines and major events; and encouraging higher morale and positive relationships between students, educators, and the school community at large.