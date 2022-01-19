Business magnate, John Agyekum is dead

Business News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Businessman battles for his life



John Agyekum dies at age 65



Tributes pour in for the late John Agyekum



Chief Executive Officer of Ghanaian meat company, Johnny's Food And Meat Complex (Jfamco), John Agyekum is dead.



According to a ghanaguardian.com report, the businessman passed away after battling with a short illness.



Meanwhile, the cause of his death is unknown at the time of filing this report.



The owner of abattoir and cold storage facility owner in Madina died at the age of 65.



Meanwhile, friends and family have started pouring in their tributes to the late German-trained butcher.