Business leaders converge for maiden edition of The Garden Party

A host of powerful and high performing leaders will converge at the United Nations office in Accra on Saturday, April 30th to have a candid business conversation with participants and entrepreneurs aimed at helping them transform and scale up their businesses.



A carefully curated panel of speakers will address some of the pertinent problems businesses and business owners face in their line of work and the practical steps to solve them.



The speakers with many years of experience will speak about topics such as;



- The best media and advertising packages available to small businesses in Ghana at the moment.



- How SMEs can use tech to propel their businesses forward in this current climate.

- How we should navigate the world of investment and finance in 2022.



- Tips for cutting through the clutter in the world of branding and sales.

- How we lead and empower our staff in a world of rising prices and decreasing motivation.



The event, the first of its kind is put together by Apples and Pears. Apple and Pears are the organizers of the Brunch & Learn.



The Garden Party is supported by The United Nations and GhanaWeb.



Event host and CEO of Apples and Pears, Tonisha Tagoe in a statement said, ‘Everyone is welcome! We will also have an entertainment area for children so you can network and enjoy our event.'



A 3-course meal will also be provided by @Nuruloungue and cocktails on arrival from @Saharasolace.



You only need to follow these 3 simple steps to prepare:



Step 1: Save the date: April 30th (2-9pm) ????️

Step 2: Purchase your ticket here: https://form.typeform.com/to/og8mbIPw



Date: Saturday 30th April 2022

Time: 2pm - 9pm

Ticket Price: 350GH

Payment: via Momo

Number: 0593739468

(Please send a screenshot of your momo confirmation and attendee names to the same number).



Step 3: Share! ????????



Spaces are limited so advanced payment is required.



Interested in partnering, sponsoring or becoming a vendor? Send a dm with the words ‘LEC GARDEN PARTY’.