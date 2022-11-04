‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Kennedy Agyapong laments

Business News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has admitted that things are hard under the present economic conditions, especially so for businesses.



Without enumerating the specifics of his claim, the outspoken lawmaker called for decisive action by way of rethinking plans, policies and programmes to ensure Ghana is weaned off donations and external support.



Agyapong was speaking on the October 25 edition of Net2 TV’s Morning Show programme.



“Business is tough, the economy is tough. If I sit here and say it is otherwise, I will be lying. I must admit that things are tough.



“But there is hope and what we should bear in mind is that it is situations like this that births inventions and innovations,” he stressed.



He said Ghana needs to reset and recalibrate economic models because “everyone the world over is taking care of themselves and to that end, we cannot depend solely on donations and handouts. It is time to review our policies and programmes and be bold.”



He related to pragmatic policies citing the touted policies of Dan Lartey’s Great Consolidated Popular Party, GCPP, and the Acheampong era. “We should put policies in place to help us live as normal human beings created by God.



He also referred to a list of imports and how much it costs, advancing thus, “let us address the importation of certain goods, import substitutions and build more factories,” citing how the 1D1F projects can help build an export-oriented economy as compared to the import-dependent one Ghana is grappling with.







Later that morning, a group of NPP MPs held a press conference demanding the removal of the Finance Minister over his management of the economy and the hard times that citizens were facing.



President Akufo-Addo intervened and got a concession on two grounds, that the Minister be allowed to conclude initial talks with the International Monetary Fund and present the 2022 budget and see to passage of its appropriation.



The president has also addressed the nation on the economic challenges and how the government intends to tackle them.



