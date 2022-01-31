Business flourishes for cold store operators, as butchers lay down tools in Bolgatanga

Business News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper East:



For some time now, butchers in the Bolgatanga municipality have ceased operations following a decision by the District Chief Executive to evacuate them to a community called Yorogo.



The intent was met with fierce agitation on the part of the butchers, as they felt that the place was too far, and would cost them greatly.



Business is enuring to the benefit of cold store operators because consumers have no option, but to run to them.



A cold store operator, Madam Patricia, observed that patronage has increased in recent times.



She further observed that most of the customers patronized for domestic consumption.



"Business has become good for the past weeks. It is better than before. Those who come to buy are not food sellers, they buy and take it home for food," she explained.



Another cold store operator, Mr. Benjamin, also noted that sales were moving swiftly.



According to him, the patronage of salmon fish was as good as that of chicken. "There is a good market for both chicken and salmon," he added.



He pointed out that majority of those who bought the salmon fish were dealers in smoked fish.



"Most of those who buy the salmon fish are the market women. They buy them to smoke to sell in the market," he said.



Another operator, madam Patience, also confirmed that sales were going on well.



She stated that her customers were largely food vendors who bought chicken, fish and sausages for their business.



"It is mostly the food sellers who come to buy them. They always buy more salmon fish and sausage," she told GhanaWeb.