Business confidence slowing due to uncertainty in the market – AGI

Business News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Ghana Industries, Seth Twum Akwaboah, has stated that the business environment has been saddled with huge uncertainties that have affected the profit of businesses.



He noted that this is so because the government has not yet come up with clear directions for its recent policy decisions notably the hike of the monetary policy rate.



The CEO of the AGI according to myjoyonline.com reports said the policy hikes have not been able to instil confidence in investors as some level of uncertainty still exists in the business environment.



His comments came after the Bank of Ghana announced a hike in the monetary policy rate by 250 basis points to 24.5% on October 7, 2022, the highest the country has ever experienced.



“These are challenging times and indeed it’s a big dilemma that we find ourselves in. Do we continue doing business or do we pack and go? At this particular moment, you cannot pack and go, you must continue to do business but it’s a difficult situation for a lot of our businesses.



“The challenge we have is the uncertainty that is surrounding this whole business environment now. if people are clear about what the horizon is, and what the pointers are getting to, then you can plan on the basis of that. Even if you have a consistent rise in policy rates and inflation and all that and you’re very sure how the endgame is going to be you can still plan around it. The difficulty we have is uncertainty,” he stated.



Seth Akwaboah, however, bemoaned the negative trajectory of the macroeconomic indicators in the economy.



“And when you look at the AGI business barometer survey the major driver of the barometer coming down, the confidence level coming down is the uncertainty and this is where we find ourselves. The continuous rising of the policy rate and all the other macroeconomic indicators pointing to a negative direction is not giving certainty at all in the business environment, and that is indeed tough for businesses,” he added.





Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:













SSD/FNOQ