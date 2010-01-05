AMA, GBC fete orphans and street children

General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2010

Source: GNA

Accra, Jan. 5, GNA - The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) on Monday feted over 500 orphans and street children from a number of orphanages in Accra city. The orphanages included Kingdom Paradise, Street Academy, Teshie Orphanage and Osu Children's Home.



Addressing the children, Dr. Alfred Vanderpije, Mayor of Accra, assured them of the Assembly's commitment to protect their welfare and make them feel part of the society.



Highlighting some of the Assembly's plans for the year, he pledged the AMA's commitment in ensuring that the shift system in schools in the metropolis would end by September by converting all available and unused structures into classrooms.



"The AMA believes very much in quality education and we do not believe that just four out of eight hours of tuition would augur well for the development of the child," he explained.



He disclosed that as part of the Assembly's decision to turn Accra into a modern city, it would soon launch its Millennium City Programme which would seek to upgrade infrastructure in schools and hospitals in the metropolis and also give some old townships such as Chorkor, James Town, Mamprobi, Accra Newtown and Mamponse a facelift. He expressed his appreciation to the government for the supply of school uniforms to some pupils in the metropolis and expressed the hope that the project would be expanded this year. The mayor appealed to people living within the jurisdiction of the AMA to stop indiscipline and abide by all the bye- laws of the Assembly since the AMA was going to be tough on those who flouted its rules and regulations. Some of the fun games organised for the children included Monopoly and Sack Race. The children were also treated to music provided by Opiesie Esther, Akosua Agyapong and the gospel duo, Willie and Mike. 5 Jan. 09