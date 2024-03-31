Business certificates are not to be hidden from the public - ORC as it educates industries

Business News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC), as part of its efforts to enhance business compliance and awareness, has embarked on a nationwide campaign to educate and sensitise business industries on the need to register their businesses and file annual returns.



The exercise started at the North Kaneshie Industrial Area, Graphic Road and STC enclave in the Greater Accra region.



Speaking to the media after the exercise, the Assistant Chief Companies Inspector, Richard Nana Yeboah, said many people do not know about the need to register their businesses or even file their annual returns.



He, however, said that the initiative by the ORC reflects a concerted effort to promote business legitimacy and compliance within the Ghanaian entrepreneurial landscape.



"Our team has also observed that many business owners who had already registered their businesses failed to display their business registration certificates in their shops.



"These business certificates are not to be hidden from the public, they should be displayed in your shops for all to see," he said.



Richard Yeboah further encouraged business owners to file their annual returns, explaining that many people had lost huge contracts due to a lack of business registration documents.



He said the ORC has opened its new prestige office where business owners can get their business registrations done within a few hours.



The Office of the Registrar of Companies is an autonomous public institution mandated to register and regulate all business entities in Ghana and was established by an Act of Parliament under Section 351 of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).



