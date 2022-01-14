Business Word for the Day - Gift Tax

Business News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Everyone loves gifts, be it planned, expected, random or even as a reward.



All persons of all ages are excited to have things they did not pay for but there is an economics quote that says ‘there is no free lunch. This means you always have to forsake something to gain something in return. ‘



You may have come across the word ‘Gift Tax’, but what exactly does it mean and how does it apply in Ghana.



According to Investopedia.com, Gift tax is a federal tax paid by an individual who transfers something of value to another individual without receiving something of similar value in return.



In today’s edition of GhanaWeb Business Word for Day, we break down the various aspects of gift tax that apply in Ghana.



The revenue arm of government, the Ghana Revenue authority has outlined these various types of gift taxes as follows;



Gift from employment



These are gifts received in respect of the employment. Such gifts may arise from one’s employment relationship, donated by the employer, an associate of the employer or a third party under an arrangement with the employer or an associate of the employer. Outlined under section 4(2vii), of Act 896, 2015.



Gift from business



A person may receive gifts in respect of the business. Gifts given by the business, or on behalf of the business or through the business relationship. This is described under section 5(2vi), of Act 896, 2015



Gift from investment



A gift received by a person other than a gift received in respect of business or employment. Under section 6(2v) as amended.





The tax payable on gifts as defined above and under section 4(2vii) and 5(2vi) of Act 896, 2015 is at a graduated rate that is added to the person’s income from employment or business for the year of assessment.



The tax payable on gift from investment is 25% for a resident Ghanaian and 30% for a non-resident Ghanaian.



A taxable gift on the other includes:



Any of the following assets situated in Ghana: building of a permanent or temporary nature, land, shares, bonds and other securities, money, including foreign currency, business and business assets, and any means of transportation (land, air or sea), goods or chattels not included in the above or part of, or any right or interest in/ to/ over any of the assets referred to above.



An asset or a benefit, whether situated in Ghana or outside Ghana, received by a resident person as a gift by or for the benefit of that person. A resident person is one who has stayed in Ghana for cumulative 183 days within the year of assessment.



An asset, whether situated in Ghana or outside Ghana, received by or for the benefit of a resident person as a gift where the asset has been or is credited in an account or has been or is invested, accumulated, capitalized or otherwise dealt with in the name of or on behalf of or at the direction of that person.



A favor in money or money’s worth or a consideration for an act or omission or the forbearance of an act or omission that ensures for or to the benefit of a resident person.



Exemption



A taxable gift received by a person under a will or upon intestacy, by person from that person’s spouse, child, parent, brother, sister, aunt (means parent’s sister), uncle (means parent’s brother), nephew or niece (means child of a parent’s sister or brother), by a religious body which uses the gift for the benefit of the public or a section of the public and for charitable purpose are exempted from the tax.