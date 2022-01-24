Business Word for the Day: Advertisement

Business News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Advertisements, often shortened as ads, is a marketing strategy that involves paying an agency or a promoter for space to make your products or services visible to a larger audience or prospective customers.



Business owners however need to be mindful of their target audience to be able to choose which platform or mode of advertisement speak directly to their needs.



Some of the important things to note include gender, age, education level, income level and geographical location.



Advertisements are very essential to the success of every business because, without them, it will be difficult for customers to locate you and patronize your items, thus a well-created ad has the potential of boosting sales and visibility.



Materials used for advertisements include but are not limited to fliers, billboards, radio jingles, banners, social media posts, tv commercials, websites, electronic newsletters, print newsletters, product packaging, event bulletins, the sides of cars and trucks, YouTube videos.



In recent times, also due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, online advertisements have become an avenue for people to engage customers and consumers. With tools like Instagram promotions, influencers and news portals, advertisements have been the catalyst of most online businesses currently.



It is however important to note that a good product may be able to attract customers but ads create good visibility for owners and ensure an increase in patronage.