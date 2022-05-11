Burkina Faso determines prices of tomatoes in Ghana – John Dumelo

Business News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Ghanaian actor, politician, and farmer, John Dumelo has listed reasons for the high prices of tomatoes in Ghana.



John Dumelo explained in a post sighted on Twitter.



According to his first reason, Ghana import tomatoes from a neighbouring country, Burkina Faso as the country (Burkina Faso) determine prices for Ghana.



Also, it is risky to drive into Burkina Faso because of highway robbers. John Dumelo added that the exchange rate of CFA to Ghana’s cedi is another factor.



Suggesting a solution, John Dumelo said Ghana should grow its own tomatoes using an irrigation system from September through to April every year.



