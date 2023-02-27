Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.20, GH¢11.01 on interbank market as of February 27

Business News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, February 27, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 11.0077 and a selling price of 11.0187.



As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 11.0079 and a selling price of 11.0189. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.60 and sold at a rate of 13.20.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 13.1641 and a selling price of 13.1795 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 13.2502 and a selling price of 13.2657.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.20 and sold at a rate of 15.90.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.6198 and a selling price of 11.6313 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 11.6660 and a selling price of 11.6775.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 13.20 and sold at a rate of 13.90.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6031 and a selling price of 0.6038 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.6031 and a selling price of 0.6038.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.50 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 41.8135 and a selling price of 41.8861 as compared to Friday’s trading at a buying price of 41.8254 and a selling price of 41.9071.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.



