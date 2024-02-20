Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢12.75, GH¢12.28 on BoG interbank as of February 20

Business News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, February 20, 2024, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 12.2753 and a selling price of 12.2875.



At a Forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.45 and sold at 12.75.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 15.4484 and a selling price of 15.4651.



At a Forex Bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.40 and sold at a rate of 15.90.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 13.2185 and a selling price of 13.2305.



At a Forex Bureau in Accra, the Euro is being bought at a rate of 13.10 and sold at 13.60.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6470 and a selling price of 0.6475.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.40 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 124.4256 and a selling price of 124.7138.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 6.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.00.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 49.5792 and a selling price of 49.6242.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at 18.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 21.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



