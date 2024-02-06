Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢12.60, GH¢12.07 on BoG interbank as of February 6

Business News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, February 6, 2024, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 12.0651 and a selling price of 12.0771.



At a Forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.30 and sold at 12.60.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 15.1127 and a selling price of 15.1290.



At a Forex Bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.40 and sold at a rate of 15.90.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 12.9467 and a selling price of 12.9596.



At a Forex Bureau in Accra, the Euro is being bought at a rate of 13.10 and sold at a rate of 13.60.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6324 and a selling price of 0.6330.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.40 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 116.2413 and a selling price of 119.2642.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 7.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.00.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 50.6155 and a selling price of 50.6660.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 18.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 20.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



